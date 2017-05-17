Newsvine

New Orleans begins takedown of 3rd Confederate-era monument :: WRAL.com

Piece by piece, New Orleans' landscape is changing as city workers take down massive works of bronze and stone that once seemed immoveable in a region where some still cling to a Confederate legacy.

The city announced late Tuesday that it had begun the process of removing a statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard — the third of four monuments city officials plan to take down. The news release came as police cordoned off the site and what appeared to be a large crane was moved into position.

