Charlottesville says state law doesn't protect Lee statue | WSET

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) -- The city of Charlottesville says plans to remove a statue to Confederate hero Robert E. Lee do not violate state law.

In a motion filed Monday, the city says that a state law protecting memorials to war veterans became applicable in 1997 and doesn't apply to the Lee statue, which was erected in 1924.

“The argument that the [state code] applies retroactively to a monument erected 73 years prior to the 1997 legislation is contrary to settled rules of statutory construction that strongly disfavor the retroactive application of new legislation,” the filing reads.

According to the Daily Progress, the filing references a Danville Circuit Court judge’s 2015 ruling in a case with similar circumstances; Danville City Council adopted an ordinance on August 6, 2015, that permits only the U.S. national flag, Virginia state flag, city flag of Danville and the POW/MIA flag to be flown on flagpoles owned by the City.