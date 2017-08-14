Durham protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse | myfox8.com

Newsvine

Durham protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse

Seeded on Mon Aug 14, 2017 5:29 PM
A group of anti-white supremacy protesters tore down a Confederate monument Monday during a rally outside a North Carolina courthouse.

Amid chants of “No KKK, no fascist USA,” the group used a ladder and rope to pull down the monument. Several protestors then kicked and spit on the twisted statue as the crowd cheered, according to WNCN.

