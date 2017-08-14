Durham protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse | myfox8.com

A group of anti-white supremacy protesters tore down a Confederate monument Monday during a rally outside a North Carolina courthouse.
Amid chants of “No KKK, no fascist USA,” the group used a ladder and rope to pull down the monument. Several protestors then kicked and spit on the twisted statue as the crowd cheered, according to WNCN.
Seeded on Mon Aug 14, 2017 5:29 PM
