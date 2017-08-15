Maryland Governor Calls for Removal of Confederate Statue

Gov. Larry Hogan is calling for the removal of a Confederate statue of the Supreme Court justice who wrote a decision upholding slavery that sits on the front lawn of the Maryland State House.

The governor issued the following statement Tuesday:

"As I said at my inauguration, Maryland has always been a state of middle temperament, which is a guiding principle of our administration. While we cannot hide from our history – nor should we – the time has come to make clear the difference between properly acknowledging our past and glorifying the darkest chapters of our history. With that in mind, I believe removing the Justice Roger B. Taney statue from the State House grounds is the right thing to do, and we will ask the State House Trust to take that action immediately."

Hogan's statement came a day after Maryland Speaker of the House Michael E. Busch said the monument to the former chief justice "doesn't belong" at the State House.

Taney, a Maryland native, wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to black people.

Busch, a Democrat, and Hogan, a Republican, made their remarks after hundreds of protesters gathered in Charlottesville over the weekend to decry a gathering of white supremacists to rally against plans to remove a Confederate statue. A woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd.