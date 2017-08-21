Newsvine

Wheel

About As old as my gums and a little older than my teeth. Articles: 68 Seeds: 1175 Comments: 33226 Since: May 2006

University of Texas Removes Four Confederate Statues Overnight - NBC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Wheel View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:30 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

University of Texas President Greg Fenves ordered the immediate removal of statues of Robert E. Lee and other prominent Confederate figures from a main area of campus, saying such monuments have become "symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism."

Fenves announced the move late Sunday night as crews were in place to begin taking the statues down. The school also blocked off the area during the process, and the statues are expected to be gone by mid-morning Monday, a spokesman said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor