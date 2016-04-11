Porn Site Bans North Carolina Users Due To State's Anti-LGBT Laws

There’s a new kink in North Carolina’s LGBT controversy: A popular porn website is banning all computers from “The Tar Heel State.”
XHamster.com has been refusing to serve anyone from North Carolina since 12:30 p.m. EDT, Monday.
Instead, users with a North Carolina IP address are just seeing a black screen on their computer — no porn.
The extreme measures will stay in place until North Carolina repeals House Bill 2, a law passed on March 23 that effectively prevents cities and counties in the state from passing rules that protect LGBT rights.
Seeded on Mon Apr 11, 2016 2:56 PM
