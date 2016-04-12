Major European Bank Cancels 250 Jobs and $9 Million Expansion in North Carolina Over Anti-LGBT Law - The New Civil Rights Movement

$384 billion Deutsche Bank has just announced it is canceling plans to add 250 jobs to its operations in Cary, North Carolina, citing Gov. Pat McCrory's anti-LGBT law HB2. The jobs were part of a planned $9 million investment in North Carolina by Deutsche Bank's IT unit, DB Global Technology.

"The Bank’s decision is due to state-wide legislation enacted in North Carolina on March 23 that invalidated existing protections of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender fellow citizens in some municipalities and prevents municipalities from adopting such protections in the future," Deutsche Bank said in a statement, even posting it to Facebook and Twitter.