North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) today issued an executive order that maintains House Bills 2’s provisions that force transgender people to use the wrong restroom while prohibiting workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity for state employees.
ACLU Statement on North Carolina Governor's Executive Order on LGBT Discrimination | American Civil Liberties Union
Seeded on Tue Apr 12, 2016 1:23 PM
