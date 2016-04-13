Navy Moves USS Portland Commissioning Because of Mississippi's 'Religious Freedom' Law: VIDEO - Towleroad

Navy Moves USS Portland Commissioning Because of Mississippi’s ‘Religious Freedom’ Law:

The Navy has said it will move the commissioning of the USS Portland to Oregon after Portland Mayor Charlie Hales (above) announced he would not travel to Mississippi for the ceremony. The commissioning was scheduled to take place in Pascagoula, MS next month.

Hales refused to travel to Mississippi because of the state’s heinous anti-gay “religious freedom” law which was signed by governor Phil Bryant earlier this month.