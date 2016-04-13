Maine approves Christian ballot initiative to strip gay rights from Human Rights Act

aine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said this week that a Christian activist could move forward with plans for a ballot initiative to strip LGBT protections from the state’s anti-discrimination law.
The Bangor Daily News reported that the state had approved language in a petition to remove “sexual orientation” from Maine’s Human Rights Act. The request was originally filed last summer by Michael Heath, former head of the Christian Civic League of Maine.
Seeded on Wed Apr 13, 2016 3:16 PM
