Newsvine

Wheel

About As old as my gums and a little older than my teeth. Articles: 59 Seeds: 1144 Comments: 30581 Since: May 2006

Maine approves Christian ballot initiative to strip gay rights from Human Rights Act

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Wheel View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Wed Apr 13, 2016 3:16 PM
Discuss:

aine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said this week that a Christian activist could move forward with plans for a ballot initiative to strip LGBT protections from the state’s anti-discrimination law.

The Bangor Daily News reported that the state had approved language in a petition to remove “sexual orientation” from Maine’s Human Rights Act. The request was originally filed last summer by Michael Heath, former head of the Christian Civic League of Maine.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor