Inside The Absolutely Wild Ride Of The USS Chopper

Sometimes when a submarine goes wildly out of control, it sinks to the bottom. Sometimes when a sub goes wildly out of control, it go straight to the surface. When the USS Chopper lost control, it did both. At tremendous speed. Terrifyingly.

You'd be forgiven if you hadn't heard of the Chopper. It was one of 122 Balao-class diesel-electric submarines, which were a significant fighting component of United States naval power during World War II. Unfortunately for the Chopper, however, it was completed too late to actually see any action, and was quickly outclassed in the post-war era by nuclear-powered subs with new, innovative teardrop-shaped hulls.