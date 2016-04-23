Newsvine

Man injured in Davidson County shootout with parents identified | myfox8.com

Sat Apr 23, 2016
Three people were injured after a man exchanged gunshots with his parents at a home in Davidson County on Saturday.

Authorities responded to a shooting call at 3377 Summerville Church Road in Denton shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to Davidson County EMS.

A man and his parents were arguing and the adult son shot at his parents, according to authorities. Officials said the parents got a gun and shot back at the son in self-defense.

