Man injured in Davidson County shootout with parents identified | myfox8.com

Three people were injured after a man exchanged gunshots with his parents at a home in Davidson County on Saturday.
Authorities responded to a shooting call at 3377 Summerville Church Road in Denton shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to Davidson County EMS.
A man and his parents were arguing and the adult son shot at his parents, according to authorities. Officials said the parents got a gun and shot back at the son in self-defense.
Seeded on Sat Apr 23, 2016 5:21 PM
