Man accused of injuring parents in Davidson County shootout arrested | myfox8.com

A man accused of injuring his parents during a shootout at a Davidson County home has been arrested and jailed under a $5 million bond.

Tracy Strickland faces two counts of attempted murder after exchanging gunshots with his parents, according to Davidson County Sheriff David Grice.

Authorities responded to a shooting call at 3377 Summerville Church Road in Denton shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to Davidson County EMS.

A man and his parents were arguing and the adult son shot at his parents, according to authorities. Officials said the parents got a gun and shot back at the son in self-defense.

The home where the shooting took place is owned by the victims, Gary Strickland and Beulah Strickland, both 70.