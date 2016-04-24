Man accused of injuring parents in Davidson County shootout arrested | myfox8.com

A man accused of injuring his parents during a shootout at a Davidson County home has been arrested and jailed under a $5 million bond.
Tracy Strickland faces two counts of attempted murder after exchanging gunshots with his parents, according to Davidson County Sheriff David Grice.
Authorities responded to a shooting call at 3377 Summerville Church Road in Denton shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to Davidson County EMS.
A man and his parents were arguing and the adult son shot at his parents, according to authorities. Officials said the parents got a gun and shot back at the son in self-defense.
The home where the shooting took place is owned by the victims, Gary Strickland and Beulah Strickland, both 70.
Seeded on Sun Apr 24, 2016 4:47 PM
