Virginia Supreme Court won't hear appeal of judge's decision on Confederate flag in Danville

The Virginia Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal of a local judge’s decision allowing the flag to be removed from a monument at Sutherlin Mansion.

The original lawsuit filed by the Heritage Preservation Association was dismissed in October.

On August 6, Danville City Council adopted an ordinance that allows only flags of the U.S., Virginia, and Danville to fly on flagpoles owned by the City.

The Heritage Preservation Association has 14 days to file for a re-hearing.