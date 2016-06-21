Newsvine

Confederate flags broken, taken off truck; father, daughter arrested | WCIV

Charleston Police say a 22-year-old woman's emotions over the Confederate flag landed her and her father in custody over the weekend.

Lydia Marsha Folckomer, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested Saturday and charged with removal/destruction of private property. Her father, 50-year-old Paul Folckomer, of Brevard, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

