Newsvine

Wheel

About As old as my gums and a little older than my teeth. Articles: 59 Seeds: 1144 Comments: 30581 Since: May 2006

A Pictorial Essay About What Happens AFTER The Bloom Is Gone.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Wheel
Tue Jun 28, 2016 2:58 PM
Discuss:

Some of you may remember I made a photo essay last year about the gourd flowers in my garden. One Day, One Night. A Pictorial Essay On The Life Of A Gourd Flower.

Last year I planted on impulse, had no idea what I was doing and STILL managed to grow a few gourds and to dry them out. This year I built better trellis'. I didn't over plant. I didn't mix hard shell and soft shell gourds. I'm hoping to do a little better this year. I do enjoy the whole learning experience. I have gardened for years but never tried my hand at gourds before, other than pumpkins and squash that is.

I saw a project on one of the gourd sites about painting those dried gourds in pastel colors, sealing them and using them in arrangements. Problem is, I can't find any decent paints around here. The WalMart has paints but only primary like colors. Blue, black, white, green, yellow, red, orange, gray. That's about it. The nearest craft store is in Danville and that's a 25 mile trip, one way. Hate to do all that just for a few cans of paint.

There are some more ambitious painting projects on those sites but they are beyond my skill level. The pastel thing is actually a project for kids. I think I can manage that one.

I was surprised by how little the dried gourds weigh. They are less than an oz or 2 for even the biggest ones.

Article Photo

Was surprised to have 2 growing so close together on the same vine. Doesn't usually happen. What usually happens is that one will prosper and the other will wither and fall of the vine. It's a good sign that my vine has healthy roots and is feeding well.

Article Photo

I really like the subtle color difference in the shades of yellow in the stripes and on the body of the gourd.

Article Photo

This is what those other 2 are striving to become.

Article Photo

I've never had this kind before. I have no idea what it's going to finish as.

Article Photo

Weighs about 2 1/2 lbs now. If I manage to dry it successfully it will weigh about 2 oz.

Article Photo

A bird house gourd. Grown from seeds I saved from the ONE birdhouse gourd I managed to successfully dry out last year. Hoping to do better this year, I've learned a few lessons. That little brown thing is all that is left of a female flower that didn't fertilize. It will fall off soon.

Article Photo

Both of these were flowers on the same day. One got fertilized, one didn't. The smaller one will dry up and fall off.

Article Photo

I had a single morning glory vine that managed to grow up through all of the gourd vines. I really like this picture even though it's got nothing to do with gourds. Notice how sharp the star shape in the middle of the flower stands out in this picture.

Article Photo

These are from last year. I washed them with Clorox and water, dried them and then wiped them down with alcohol and laid them aside to dry. Took about 10 months for these to dry. The websites said it would probably take between 6 months and 2 years to dry, depending on the gourd.

Article Photo

After a good soaking in clorox water and a thorough scrubbing with a brush. Except for the monster on the left, all of them together don't weigh more than 6 or 7 oz. Of course the outer layer comes off as the gourd dries and shrinks. Have to soak that about 3 or 4 hours. Since they float like a bathtub toy you have to soak a towel and lay it on top of them to hold them down in the water.

Article Photo

This is the same gourds from last year, before drying.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor