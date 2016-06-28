A Pictorial Essay About What Happens AFTER The Bloom Is Gone.

Some of you may remember I made a photo essay last year about the gourd flowers in my garden. One Day, One Night. A Pictorial Essay On The Life Of A Gourd Flower.

Last year I planted on impulse, had no idea what I was doing and STILL managed to grow a few gourds and to dry them out. This year I built better trellis'. I didn't over plant. I didn't mix hard shell and soft shell gourds. I'm hoping to do a little better this year. I do enjoy the whole learning experience. I have gardened for years but never tried my hand at gourds before, other than pumpkins and squash that is.

I saw a project on one of the gourd sites about painting those dried gourds in pastel colors, sealing them and using them in arrangements. Problem is, I can't find any decent paints around here. The WalMart has paints but only primary like colors. Blue, black, white, green, yellow, red, orange, gray. That's about it. The nearest craft store is in Danville and that's a 25 mile trip, one way. Hate to do all that just for a few cans of paint.

There are some more ambitious painting projects on those sites but they are beyond my skill level. The pastel thing is actually a project for kids. I think I can manage that one.

I was surprised by how little the dried gourds weigh. They are less than an oz or 2 for even the biggest ones.