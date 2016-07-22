World's largest Confederate Battle Flag is coming to Danville

The Virginia Flaggers group says it is all because the city took down a Confederate flag almost a year ago.

The city-owned flag pole is still bare. Multiple lawsuits trying to get the flag back up have been turned down by the Virginia Supreme Court. But that is not stopping the Virginia Flaggers from putting up more Confederate flags on private property throughout the city.

Something others say is daily reminder of hate.

"In August of 2015, the city council fell to PC. Political Correctness, because of a few people complaining," Frank Harvey, Commander Camp 828, Sons of Confederate Veterans, said.