Group wants to line Interstate 40 with Confederate flags

Seeded by Wheel View Original Article: thetimesnews.com
Seeded on Sun Aug 14, 2016 4:55 PM
A group dedicated to Southern rights, which last year organized a rally in support of the county’s Confederate monument, is now working to line Interstate 40 with Confederate battle flags.

Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County — which has been shortened to ACTBAC NC — is raising funds for a multiyear project called Flagging 40.

The goal, according to Gary Williamson, the group’s main Facebook administrator, is to place a large Confederate battle flag in every North Carolina county that Interstate 40 runs through.

