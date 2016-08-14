Group wants to line Interstate 40 with Confederate flags

A group dedicated to Southern rights, which last year organized a rally in support of the county’s Confederate monument, is now working to line Interstate 40 with Confederate battle flags.

Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County — which has been shortened to ACTBAC NC — is raising funds for a multiyear project called Flagging 40.

The goal, according to Gary Williamson, the group’s main Facebook administrator, is to place a large Confederate battle flag in every North Carolina county that Interstate 40 runs through.