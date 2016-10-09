Newsvine

Jury Awards $202,000 To Man, Daughter Whose Dog Was Killed By Hartford Police - Hartford Courant

The Hartford Courant
Sun Oct 9, 2016
A jury in federal court awarded $202,000 in damages Friday to a father and daughter whose pet dog was shot by Hartford police searching for a cache of gang guns during a rushed search later determined to have been illegal because the officers had not stopped to obtain a warrant.

The 10-year-old case continues to generate strong feelings on both sides. The police said a hunt for guns during a spike in gun violence was in the public interest and that the dog was attacking an officer. Glen Harris, whose fenced-in yard on Enfield Street was cursorily searched, thinks two officers acted recklessly by entering his property and killing one of the normally mild-mannered family pets, a 115-pound St. Bernard.

