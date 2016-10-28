Free Stuff!!!

Instead of doing something creative, because that's hard and I'm lazy, I decided to share some sites for printing free graph papers of different types and some templates for different kinds of boxes. Some of you might find them useful. I literally can't remember the last time I used my printer. Still, hope these might be something useful to some of you.

Printable paper. This site has a lot of different kinds of graphs, charts, differently ruled paper, even comic book formatted pages. All free online. You will need a pdf reader since they download in pdf format. In fact most of these will require a pdf reader.

Free Online Graph Paper. Squares, triangles, hexagonal, asymmetric, circular and polar. All free, pdf reader needed.

Smith Chart. Useful to electrical engineering types. A chart for recording the differences in radio frequency strength...or some damn thing like that. I'm not an EE, but it just looks cool.

Packaging templates. This one, and the next one, are sites I think the DIY crowd might really appreciate. Templates for boxes and bags and containers of different types.

Template maker. I saved my favorite one for last. Not my favorite because I've ever used any of their templates but because I just like the look of their site the best and because we had a very nice discussion when I pointed out that a 'truncated cone', their phrasing, was technically know as a frustum. Long story short, they decided to leave it as is. :)

Make your own block posters. Want to make one of those really large posters for a party or other event? Here's a site that lets you do it for free.

45 Free hand drawn Fonts. I just threw them in for the fun of it.

I actually have links to all of these in my junkroom article. I just did a little spelunking and mining to gather a group of useful sites that are somewhat related. If it works out maybe I'll do another one soon.