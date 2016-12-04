Ku Klux Klan parades in Roxboro celebrating Trump win :: WRAL.com

Roxboro, N.C. — A caravan of about 20 vehicles organized by the Ku Klux Klan celebrated President-Elect Donald Trump's win with Confederate and American flags Saturday afternoon in Roxboro.

Officers blocked several intersections along U.S. Highway 501, so the convoy would move and exit the city quickly.

“We learned late this afternoon the group wanted to come to Roxboro. I want to thank our law enforcement partners who helped us close intersections so the group could enter and leave the city as fast as possible,” Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said in a statement.