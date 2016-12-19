Here's what it's like to be inside a North Carolina legislative ambush - Charlotte Agenda

Share on Facebook Share by Email

(Note: This op-ed is written by Jeff Jackson – North Carolina State Senator, District 37)

Protesters are chanting.

Lobbyists are running around, asking if anyone knows what’s going on.

Legislators from the minority party are speculating, caffeinating, reacting.

Legislators from the majority party are ducking in and out of conference rooms, saying little, and generally avoiding the press.

It was a legislative ambush.