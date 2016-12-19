Newsvine

Wheel

About As old as my gums and a little older than my teeth. Articles: 59 Seeds: 1144 Comments: 30581 Since: May 2006

Here's what it's like to be inside a North Carolina legislative ambush - Charlotte Agenda

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Wheel View Original Article: charlotteagenda.com
Seeded on Mon Dec 19, 2016 1:36 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Share on Facebook Share by Email

(Note: This op-ed is written by Jeff Jackson – North Carolina State Senator, District 37)

Protesters are chanting.

Lobbyists are running around, asking if anyone knows what’s going on.

Legislators from the minority party are speculating, caffeinating, reacting.

Legislators from the majority party are ducking in and out of conference rooms, saying little, and generally avoiding the press.

It was a legislative ambush.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor