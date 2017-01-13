Newsvine

Wheel

About As old as my gums and a little older than my teeth. Articles: 59 Seeds: 1144 Comments: 30581 Since: May 2006

Feds release scathing report on Chicago police abuse | News & Observer

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Wheel View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsObserver.com
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:17 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Chicago police have violated the constitutional rights of residents for years, permitting racial bias against blacks, using excessive force and shooting people who did not pose immediate threats, the Justice Department announced Friday after a yearlong investigation.

The practices endanger civilians and officers, cause avoidable injuries and deaths and erode community trust that is "the cornerstone of public safety," said Vanita Gupta, head of the Justice Department's civil rights division.

The report concluded that the pattern was attributable to "systemic deficiencies" within the department and the city, including insufficient training and a failure to hold bad officers accountable for misconduct.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor