Feds release scathing report on Chicago police abuse | News & Observer

Chicago police have violated the constitutional rights of residents for years, permitting racial bias against blacks, using excessive force and shooting people who did not pose immediate threats, the Justice Department announced Friday after a yearlong investigation.

The practices endanger civilians and officers, cause avoidable injuries and deaths and erode community trust that is "the cornerstone of public safety," said Vanita Gupta, head of the Justice Department's civil rights division.

The report concluded that the pattern was attributable to "systemic deficiencies" within the department and the city, including insufficient training and a failure to hold bad officers accountable for misconduct.