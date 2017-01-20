Music legend Nina Simone's North Carolina childhood home for sale | myfox8.com

Nina Simone was called the “High Priestess of Soul.”

She was a civil rights activist, and an outspoken woman. For many in the City of Tyron, she was an inspiration.

Simone was born in Polk County, North Carolina, in 1933, and the home where she grew up is now for sale.

The house is listed at $95,000 cash, and is just under 665 square feet, according to real estate agent Cindy Viehman of Tryon Foothills Realty.

Angela Logan’s father grew up with Simone, and Angela r