The high cost of police misconduct: Cleveland agreed to $13.2 million in settlements over two years | cleveland.com

The city of Cleveland has agreed to pay more than $13.2 million to settle lawsuits involving police misconduct since the November 2014 death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, an officer-shooting death that came at a time when the public started scrutinizing police actions.

The 26 settlements, which because it is self-insured come out of the city's budget, include some of the largest the city has ever paid on behalf of officers accused of misconduct.

The Tamir Rice settlement is included in that number, as well as multi-million-dollar settlements for the deaths of Tanisha Anderson and Dan Ficker. Also included are smaller but still significant settlements for cases where people did not die.

In the 26 months since Tamir Rice's death, the city also far surpassed the roughly $8 million it paid to settle similar cases in the preceding decade.