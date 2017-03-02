16 Arlington Texas cops give up police licenses to avoid criminal charges | News & Observer

Five Arlington police officers indicted on charges of falsely reporting traffic stops had their cases dismissed this week in exchange for permanently surrendering their state peace officer licenses, according to court records.

Eleven other officers involved in the investigation had previously agreed to surrender their licenses so that their cases would not go before a grand jury, said Sam Jordan, spokeswoman for the Tarrant County district attorney’s office.

“They will never be able to be peace officers in Texas again,” Jordan said of the 16 officers, who made up about 3 percent of the city’s 600 officers.