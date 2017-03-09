Senate leader Berger changes news headlines on Facebook posts | News | heraldsun.com

Visitors to Senate leader Phil Berger’s official Facebook page might have thought this headline appeared in The News & Observer: “Has Roy Cooper flip-flopped on HB 2? Gov. Cooper now refusing to support men in women’s bathrooms.”

But that headline never appeared in the newspaper or on its website. The real headline on the news story: “In HB2 repeal effort, Gov. Cooper is silent on proposed nondiscrimination law.”

The person managing Berger’s page used a little-known Facebook tool to change the headline on the article being shared, making it appear that the headline was written by the news organization. A typical user of Facebook can’t make such a change, but a manager of a professional or group page can. Facebook says Berger’s use of the tool violates its policies.