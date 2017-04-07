Beaten for Cheatin'

My step daughter posted this to her FB page. She and her friends were all of the opinion that this woman got what she deserved. "She knew he was married." "She got what she deserved." "I'd do the same thing to her." Things like that. Then I had to rain on their parade. I asked them, "What would you say about this if her husband or boyfriend had given her the exact same beating for cheating on him. ....total silence.

He beats her.

She beats her.

She beats him.

He beats him.

The problem is the beating, not the pronoun.