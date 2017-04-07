Newsvine

Wheel

About As old as my gums and a little older than my teeth. Articles: 60 Seeds: 1146 Comments: 31224 Since: May 2006

Beaten for Cheatin'

Current Status: Published (4)
By Wheel
Fri Apr 7, 2017 4:48 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

My step daughter posted this to her FB page.  She and her friends were all of the opinion that this woman got what she deserved. "She knew he was married."  "She got what she deserved."  "I'd do the same thing to her." Things like that. Then I had to rain on their parade. I asked them, "What would you say about this if her husband or boyfriend had given her the exact same beating for cheating on him.  ....total silence.

 

He beats her.

She beats her.

She beats him.

He beats him.

The problem is the beating, not the pronoun.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor