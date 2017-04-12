There's a New World's Blackest Black | Smart News | Smithsonian

Ever since scientists announced that they had created the world’s blackest black, the concept of a color so dark it can obscure an object’s contours has boggled minds. But now, reports ArtNet's Sarah Cascone, it’s time to bend your brain again. Researchers have created a new world’s blackest black—and it’s so light-absorbing, it messes with both mass spectrometers and onlookers’ feeble minds.

Like its predecessor, Vantablack’s younger sibling is really, really black. It's "flattens all 3D features to black" black. It sucks out an object’s perceived dimensions in favor of, well, black. Videos released by Surrey NanoSystems live up to the hype—the pigment not only turns a 3D sculpture into a big blob of black, but makes a laser vanish due to its lack of color.

Unlike its predecessor, the new technology does not use carbon nanotubes to absorb visible light. The product is a “new non-nanotube coating we have in development,” Surrey NanoSystems writes. “Unlike Vantablack, which is a free space material that doesn't tolerate handling, this is a solid coating that is far more tolerant.”