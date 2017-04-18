Prosecutors facing civil suit usually associated with mob (RICO) | Crime | greensboro.com

Racketeering is a word often associated with mobsters and mayhem.

For 47 years, the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — commonly known as RICO — has been used to prosecute organized-crime figures and gang leaders. RICO cases have taken down members of the Gambino crime family and the Chicago Outfit. The Catholic Church was sued under RICO for allegedly allowing priests to molest children.

Now, two men on the side of the law — both district attorneys — are dealing with their own RICO case. And they’re not alone. Their wives and several court employees find themselves the defendants in a civil RICO lawsuit filed in Wake County by a former colleague.