Newsvine

Wheel

About As old as my gums and a little older than my teeth. Articles: 61 Seeds: 1156 Comments: 31739 Since: May 2006

Charlottesville Vigil Against Hate Outdraws White Supremacist Rally

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Wheel View Original Article: theintercept.com
Seeded on Tue May 16, 2017 9:18 AM
Discuss:

Hundreds of protesters gathered for a candlelit “vigil against hate” on Sunday night in Charlottesville, Virginia, one day after a smaller number of white supremacists carrying torches had rallied at the same spot — around a statue of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general, which the city council recently voted to remove.

Tonight #Charlottesville #Virginia rallied 2 denounce hate & white supremacy. Not in our town. Not in our country. #BlackLivesMatter #resist pic.twitter.com/hEe1y0NLxW

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor