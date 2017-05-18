2 arrested, accused of spray painting pedestal of removed Beauregard monument | Crime/Police | theadvocate.com

New Orleans police on Wednesday morning arrested two man accused of spray painting the pedestal of the statue of P.G.T. Beauregard, dismantled hours earlier.

Michael Kimball, 57, and Christopher Kimball, 31, a father and son from Norco in St. Charles Parish, were booked on counts of criminal damage to a historic landmark or building by defacing with graffiti, police said.

The Kimballs were arrested after New Orleans Police Department Commander Nicholas Gernon spotted them spray painting the words "Gen. Beauregard CSA" in red on the base where the general's statue sat for more than a century. Beauregard was a general for the Confederate army during the Civil War.