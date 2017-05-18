Figure-Ground and the Placement of Statues

I wanted to expand on this comment I made in response to something the mayor of New Orleans said about removing these monuments.

Signer had in fact voted against removing the statue of Lee, arguing instead for an alternative proposal — to "transform in place," and better explain "the racism and white supremacy of our past," by creating "a magnificent new memorial to civil rights victories in Lee Park," which would put the old monument to the Confederacy into a new context.

As these pictures illustrate there is no reasonable way to 'transform in place'. People driving on 2 of the major roads of the city see this thing every day. What possible new memorial could overshadow or distract from it? none.

But look at the picture of the removed statue. It's quite easy to visualize it in a museum setting mounted on a dais of 6 or 7 inches height. Bringing the person depicted down to human dimensions.