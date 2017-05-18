Newsvine

Figure-Ground and the Placement of Statues

By Wheel
Thu May 18, 2017 7:12 AM
    I wanted to expand on this comment I made in response to something the mayor of New Orleans said about removing these monuments.

    Signer had in fact voted against removing the statue of Lee, arguing instead for an alternative proposal — to "transform in place," and better explain "the racism and white supremacy of our past," by creating "a magnificent new memorial to civil rights victories in Lee Park," which would put the old monument to the Confederacy into a new context.

    As these pictures illustrate there is no reasonable way to 'transform in place'. People driving on 2 of the major roads of the city see this thing every day. What possible new memorial could overshadow or distract from it? none.

    But look at the picture of the removed statue. It's quite easy to visualize it in a museum setting mounted on a dais of 6 or 7 inches height. Bringing the person depicted down to human dimensions.

    Article Photo

    This picture is of the Beauregard statue. It is in the middle of a large traffic circle with clear lines of sight extending for hundreds of yards in each direction. It is the only prominent feature in view. It commands pride of place.

    Article Photo

    This is the same statue dismounted from it's imposing plinth, removed from the foreground and placed in a county repair yard. It goes from imposing figure that commands it's surroundings to an oddity in a junk yard.

