Final Confederate statue coming down in New Orleans

Unlike the first three statues, Gen. Robert E. Lee is coming down during the day.

Streets near the city's Lee Circle — where the monument stands — were blocked off by early Friday in preparation for the dismantling that's scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

The city started removing the landmarks in late April after the New Orleans City Council voted in 2015 to remove the four Confederate markers. Recent court rulings cleared the way for the monuments to be removed and relocated following heated public debate and legal fights.

