Crews begin to dismantle Robert E. Lee monument in New Orleans - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

The removal of the statues has happened pretty quickly.

The P.G.T. Beauregard statue came down Wednesday morning. Crews began the set up for that removal near City Park around 7 p.m. on Tuesday with police setting up barricades, huge lights, and rolling in big trucks and a crane. The statue was not lifted until 3 a.m.

That happened less than a week after the Jefferson Davis Statue was removed from its pedestal in Mid-City on May 11. The process required the city to shut down the busy intersection of Canal St. and Jefferson Davis Pkwy.

Crews dismantled the Liberty Place monument at the foot of Canal St. on April 24.

The Landrieu administration announced it would replace the Robert E. Lee monument with a fountain and Jefferson Davis with an American flag.

The city is still trying to work out what it will do at the site of P.G.T. Beauregard.

The site of the Liberty Place monument will remain empty.