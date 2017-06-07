Search warrant paints fuller picture of Rockingham DA investigation | Crime | greensboro.com

Little has been known about an SBI investigation into the Rockingham County district attorney’s office until a search warrant became public Tuesday morning.

The 25-page warrant, which was sealed for 90 days starting March 8, gives lengthy details of a district attorney’s wife who allegedly collected $48,000 in pay from the state while enrolled full time in a nursing program.

Since July 25, 2016, the offices of former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer and former Person/Caswell District Attorney Wallace Bradsher have faced scrutiny by the State Bureau of Investigation after both men were accused of putting each other’s wives on their payrolls, resulting in more than $100,000 in combined and unearned annual salaries.