More barricades go up around Confederate Memorial as city moves toward bringing it down | Political Fix | stltoday.com

ST. LOUIS • Traffic barricades have gone up to cordon off the Confederate Memorial in Forest Park, and cranes could be on the site within days, as city engineers assess how to take down the massive granite monument.

Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office confirmed Wednesday that the activity around the controversial monument was the first planning step in disassembling the statue, though the actual removal might still be weeks away.

“We are establishing a work zone. It’s the first step for the engineers to figure what it’s going to take to take it down,” said Krewson spokesman Koran Addo. “This is just a very preliminary step the engineers wanted to take.”

The 38-foot monument, which weighs more than 40 tons, was erected 103 years ago in honor of the vanquished Confederacy. It has become freshly controversial this year in light of the national movement to remove Confederate statuary in other cities.

Krewson has said the city doesn’t plan to destroy the monument, but as a practical matter will have to disassemble it and might end up storing it in pieces indefinitely. Earlier attempts to find a museum or other setting deemed more appropriate than the park have so far failed.