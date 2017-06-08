Alabama group wants Confederate statue removed; is raising funds to pay fine | AL.com

A north Alabama grassroots organization is seeking to pressure Madison County officials to defy a new state law and remove a Civil War statue from the courthouse grounds in downtown Huntsville.

Under the bill signed into law last month by Gov. Kay Ivey, entities that remove historical statues or memorials without permission face a fine of $25,000.

So the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance is seeking to raise the money to cover the fine that would be incurred by the Madison County Commission for removing the statue.