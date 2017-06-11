Group Gathers For KKK 'rally' in Patrick Co. Va.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) Klan members gathered in Patrick County Saturday, protesting "radical Islamic terrorism" and several other topics.

The photo above this article is from Main Street in Stuart.

One of the attendees called WDBJ7 and said he's a member of the Rebel Brigade Knights of the True Invisible Empire, based out of Martinsville.

He says this is an event that's put together every 2 to 3 years. This time around a group based out of Maryland took the lead.

The Patrick County Sheriff's Office declined to comment but said they were aware of the gathering.

Attendees said this is not about race, it's about "protecting all Americans."

They hope to have another rally in Botetourt County in the future.

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the organization as an active hate group.