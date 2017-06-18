Who dies? Who pays? Who cares?

Trayvon Martin was not killed by police but by a cop fetishist. All the other people on this list were killed by cops who were not convicted of any crime.

Sandra Bland settlement 1.9 million dollars.

Kathryn Johnston settlement 4.9 million dollars.

Sean Bell settlement 7.15 million dollars.

Eric Garner settlement 5.9 million dollars.

Rekia Boyd settlement 4.5 million dollars.

Amadou Dialo settlement 3 million dollars.

Micheal Brown lawsuit still pending.

Kimani Gray lawsuit pending, one of the officers involved have been sued previously and cost the city 215,000 dollars in 5 civil suits.

Kenneth Chamberlain, 21 million dollar lawsuit pending.

Travaris Mcgill, lawsuit pending. I was not able to determine the amount of the suit.

Tamir Rice 6 million dollar settlement.

Aiyana Stanley-Jones, 7.5 million lawsuit pending.

Freddy Gray 6.4 million dollar settlement.

Getting the idea people? 55.45 million dollars, so far, paid out for killings by cops who were not convicted of any crimes.

The city of Los Angeles will pay out 250 million dollars THIS YEAR in settlements for police violence.

Blue Lives Murder. Citizens pay. Cops walk free to kill again.