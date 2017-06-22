A jury awarded the largest settlement in US history for a police-dog shooting when they voted to give $1.26 million to a family whose dog was needlessly shot and killed by police in February 2014.
According to a press release from the Hansel Law firm in Baltimore, the three-day trial took place in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, reported CBS Baltimore.
Jury Awards $1.26 Million For Dog Shot And Killed By Police Officer – Counter Current News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:32 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment