Embattled district attorneys indicted in wife-swap case | Crime | greensboro.com

fter a nearly yearlong SBI investigation into the alleged theft of $100,000 in state money, two former district attorneys each face a misdemeanor criminal charge.

Former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer and former Person/Caswell County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher are each charged with one count of misdemeanor failure to discharge the duties of their office. A Wake County grand jury indicted the former prosecutors Tuesday morning.

The charges stem from allegations that the men schemed to hire each other’s wives in order to collect more than $100,000 in combined annual unearned salaries.

