Under pressure, Hollywood to rename streets honoring Confederate generals - Sun Sentinel

Another city is joining the nationwide movement to purge streets, statues and monuments honoring Confederate generals: Hollywood.

“It is time to change the names and the time is now,” Commissioner Debra Case said Monday during a City Hall meeting that drew prominent elected officials from around the county. “We must do the right thing and we must do it now.”

It wasn’t quick and it wasn’t easy.

But on Monday, more than a week after a raucous protest at City Hall that resulted in five arrests, Hollywood commissioners agreed to rename streets honoring three Civil War-era generals: Robert E. Lee, John Bell Hood and Nathan Bedford Forrest, who was also first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

