Newsvine

Wheel

About As old as my gums and a little older than my teeth. Articles: 64 Seeds: 1162 Comments: 32205 Since: May 2006

Time capsule found as Confederate monument taken down - CNN.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Wheel View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 7:24 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Workers taking down a controversial Confederate monument in St. Louis have discovered a 102-year-old time capsule buried in its base. Removal of the Confederate Memorial in Forest Park began Monday as part of an agreement between St. Louis and the Missouri Civil War Museum. The copper time capsule was sealed in the center of the very bottom of the monument about a month before it was completed, said Mark Trout, executive director of the Missouri Civil War Museum, who knew about the capsule's existence from historical documents.

"We knew it was in there somewhere, so we were careful as we chipped away at something like 40 tons of concrete until we got to the very bottom," Trout said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor