Sacramento pays $9.7 million to parents of baby killed in crash involving police officer | The Sacramento Bee

After several miscarriages and the death of a newborn baby, Steve and Chrystal Saechao called their healthy 9-month-old son, Raiden, their “miracle baby.”

The child was fatally injured in 2013 when a Sacramento police officer rear-ended the family’s car on Interstate 80. The city of Sacramento has agreed to pay $9.75 million to the couple – a sum that their law firm called a record in an infant death case.

“He didn’t take away all the pain but he gave us hope,” Steve Saechao said of Raiden in a press release issued by their law firm. “His eyes and smile lit up our lives. Then in a split second, because of distracted driving, he was taken away from us.”

The officer involved, identified as Greg Mark Halstead in court documents, was driving a blue 2013 Ford Explorer given to him by the Sacramento Police Department for work purposes at the time of the crash, said lawyer John Demas, whose Demas Law Group represented the couple and announced the settlement in a press release Tuesday.