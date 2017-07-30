Getting Started on Minds.com

A lot of us, OK, several of us. Well, it's certainly more than a few but maybe not as much as many have gotten pretty enthusiastic about this web site. Minds.com This is the home page. Making an account is absurdly easy. There does seem to be some problem with names that have spaces in them. Be aware from the start, it is beta and things are subject to change. If you're familiar with FB you'll get the hang of it pretty quick.

First thing to do after making an account is find your Vine friends. Currently, at least the last time I counted, that is, as far as I know right this minute, there are 5 groups.

Newsvine Buttheads

You Can't Fix Stupid

Newsviner's Connection

Newsvine Transplants

The People's Place

Get subscribed here and you'll have a starting point.

Let's talk a little bit about groups. You can seed and post your blog entries in your group(s). A glitch, I assume, in the programming also posts it to the Newsfeed page. So if your seed it to more than one group it will appear on the Newsfeed page every time. The person who forms the group is the only person who can kick someone out of the group. So sorting will handle itself I suspect. That's pretty much it for groups, they can be public or private. Either way, you can only invite someone to join if they are 'subscribed' to you. Basically, but with some differences, it's like following someone on FB.

On a topic related to kicking someone out is blocking. User's can block other users just like on the Vine, in fact, there seem to be various levels of blocking. I'm not going into all that right now. If I've read correctly some of the forms of blocking are for pay accounts only. Not going into that part either.

OK. You've got an account, you've got a place that when you have to go there they have to let you in, (a group slowpokes). Now what? Well, that's the question. Some of us, a few of us, well more than a few, have started making seeds there. I republished an old article from here over there. So basically do what you do anytime you're in a new place. Look around, see the sights, make a few seeds. Test things out.

Comments are better and worse than here. But it's beta and they seem willing to listen to input so that may change.

There is a reply function, in fact, you can reply to more than one person at a time.

There is a Thumbs up and a Thumbs down button. A certain number of down thumbs can get a comment hidden, a higher number can get it deleted. Not exactly sure what they are, I saw a list but didn't think to save it. Sorry 'bout that.

You can put pictures in your comments, as many as you like. Told you it was FB'er friendly.

You can post a url in a comment but it's not like here, not yet anyway.

There is no blockquote, but I think, after fooling with it about 5 minutes, that the format feature on the compose page could be used to work around that when writing articles. Again, it is to be hoped that blockquote in replies will be included in future rollouts.

Seen a lot of questions about tracking comments. You will see a bell on the upper, right screen. When it's yellow, something is happening. With the 'All' setting, everything shows up. If someone votes up your comment, or tags you, replies to your comment, or votes up your seed or article. There is a way to turn any or all of that off. A row of buttons across the top of the screen when you click on the bell.

Clicking on things. Don't be surprised when you click on something and it opens in another tab. A feature I quickly came to like.

I don't have a smart phone but rumor has it, from usually reliable sources, that the phone app is GREAT. For iphone or android.

This should be plenty to get you started. I'm sure you will still a ton of questions. Ask away, I'll answer what I can