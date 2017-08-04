Progress Report About Minds.com Viner Community

As many of you know, about a week ago we were introduced to Minds.com by Cinzia. Studius and I really liked the looks of the place and set about getting as many of our friends from the Vine to join as we could. I won't pretend we didn't have any doubts but we forged ahead anyway. We got string and stakes and made imaginary rooms and buildings and told each other everyone was going to like the place the way we did if we just told them about it the right way. Well, we have been busy, I personally have spent several hours a day, there and here, all week talking and talking and talking. Learning as much as I could about the site. Being helpful, putting out fires and holding hands. It seems to have had an effect.

As of this morning, I have 94 subscriptions, (think of it as friends from the old days of the Vine). 2 of them are co-founders of the site. 2 of them are new chums I met while hanging out in the Help group trying to put out a fire. The rest, 90 of them, are all Viners. Plus me means there are 91 Viners on Minds. I should say 'at least' 91, since I may not be subscribed to everyone who's there, though I did the best I could.

It's highly likely that we will pass 100 members sometime this weekend!! I am proud and I'm not even trying to hide it. I busted my butt trying to bring this about and it's really taking off.

There are people seeding, there are people posting photos in the photos group, posting recipes in the foodies group, posting crazy stuff in Buttheads, yes, we have buttheads. Big surprise, right? :) Any of you who haven't started an account there and any of you who have an account but haven't been active, give us a shot this weekend. What have you got to lose? I keep telling people, we've GOT to go somewhere, and this place is pretty nice. And we're all working hard to make it nicer.