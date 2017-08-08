What You Need to Know About the Nazi Rally in Charlottesville, VA - It's Going Down

On August 12th in Charlottesville, VA, hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Alt-Right trolls, and KKK members will reconverge at Emancipation Park in order to hold a protest to “Unite the Right” and in support of a statue of Confederate general, Robert E Lee, which is slated to be removed. While the protest is advertised as a broad mobilization across the right-wing and advertised as a “free speech” rally, the only groups organizing for the event and the only people speaking at it are all connected to the racist Alt-Right and various neo-Nazi and neo-Confederate groups.