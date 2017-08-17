On The Removals Of Confederate Monuments In The Wake Of The Nazi Attack In Charlottesville

Dismounted statue of General PGT Beauregard

First, more of these monuments have come down in the last week than in the last 4 years and dozens more removals are in the immediate future. More of them came down in 2 DAYS than in the last 4 years. So many things apply here.

"Oft, evil will shall evil mar." (Tolkien) Love this. It is so often apropos. The Nazis did not stop removals, they accelerated them. I am more that willing to attribute evil intentions to the Nazis so I think this quote really applies here.

"Don't attribute to malice what can easily be explained by stupidity" (no idea, I've heard some version of it many times) Yeah. Stupidity is something I've seen a lot of in the videos and interviews with these Nazis. I'm embarrassed, but not in the least bit surprised by how many stupid, fearful, white boys there are. Not just in the South, Charlottesville proved they're all over the country.

"Hate can accomplish, in a bound, what love cannot in a lifetime." (that would be me) And it did. Hate of these stupid, violent, evil Nazi assholes. Many of these removals are being explained, at least in part, by the desire NOT to be the focus of a hate rally, sorry, 'Free Speech' rally. People's hate for the Nazis and their behavior did what literal decades of behind the scenes work by local black leaders and people of conscience could not. Not to denigrate that work in the slightest. It was having an affect. It was working. But brotherly love just doesn't move like outrage and hate.

But let's not skip over the fact that a lot of these removals happened with, not just some speed, but actually with alacrity. It was Road Runner, Flash, Speedy Gonzales fast. How in the hell did Baltimore, as an example, have a huge crane and 4 oversized flatbed trucks just happening to be available at literally a moments notice? Well, the answer is simple. If you look at the article listing all the removals you'll notice that a lot of them were already 'in the pipeline'. No public announcement had been made, estimates HAD been made, bids had been taken. It was always going to happen.

And that's really my point here. A corner has been turned. There is no going back. And it was going to happen, no matter what. The number of removals that were being planned show that. The tide of public opinion has shifted, just a tad. That's all it took.