Crowds of residents line up to turn themselves after activists remove Confederate statue – ThinkProgress

Crowds of residents lined up outside the Durham, North Carolina detention facility on Thursday to turn themselves in after activists toppled a Confederate statue in the city earlier in the week. According to The Fader, the group was attempting to get charges against the activists, including Takiyah Thompson, dropped.

“It was a community all together who did that—who was responsible for that toppling of racism,” said Lamont Lilly, activist and Workers World Party (WWP) vice presidential candidate, in a speech to the crowd. “Very often it does take one person to be the spark, to be the initiator like Bree Newsome [who removed the Confederate flag from the South Carolina statehouse grounds in 2015]. But it takes a movement, it takes a mass of people to support that and keep the movement sustainable.”